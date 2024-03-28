– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall this week.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 747,000 viewers. Viewership fell by 7% from last week’s show, which averaged 800,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite averaged a 0.23 rating. That was down from the 0.27 rating for last week’s show. This is the lowest key demo rating for AEW Dynamite since June 24, 2020.

AEW finished at No. 3 in the rankings for cable originals on Wednesday in the key demo, behind the two NBA games on ESPN, which averaged 0.48 and 0.44 ratings.