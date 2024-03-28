wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 750,000 Viewers This Week, Draws Lowest Rating in Almost Four Years

March 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Swerve Strickland 3-27-24 Image Credit: AEW

Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television and viewership numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were down overall this week.

Last night’s Dynamite averaged 747,000 viewers. Viewership fell by 7% from last week’s show, which averaged 800,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Dynamite averaged a 0.23 rating. That was down from the 0.27 rating for last week’s show. This is the lowest key demo rating for AEW Dynamite since June 24, 2020.

AEW finished at No. 3 in the rankings for cable originals on Wednesday in the key demo, behind the two NBA games on ESPN, which averaged 0.48 and 0.44 ratings.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Ratings, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading