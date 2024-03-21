– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday viewership and ratings numbers for last night’s editions of AEW Dynamite and Rampage. Rampage aired back-to-back with Dynamite last night due to the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite averaged 800,000 viewers. Viewership was up only slightly from last week’s Big Business show, which averaged 798,000 viewers (slightly down from the initially reported number of 801,000 viewers).

Ratings held steady in the P18-49 key demo. Last night’s show drew an average 0.27 rating, which is identical to last week’s Big Business episode, featuring the AEW debut of Mercedes Mone.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday live edition of Rampage averaged 541,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s episode, which averaged 327,000 viewers. Rampage also drew an average 0.18 rating, up from the rating of 0.11 for last week’s show.

Due to its unusual timeslot airing right after Dynamite, this boosted Rampage to some of its biggest numbers in almost a year. This is the largest audience for Rampage since the April 14, 2023 episode, which averaged 639,000 viewers and drew a 0.21 rating, thanks to a lead-in from NBA game coverage.

As noted, AEW Collision will not be airing on Saturday, March 23 due to the NCAA tournament.