AEW News: Collision Not Airing Next Weekend, This Week’s Being the Dark Order Online

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Logo Image Credit: AEW

– AEW will not air an episode of Collision next weekend. AEW does not have a taping scheduled for the 23rd of March due to TNT having the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament. A second-round game is scheduled for that Saturday evening on the network.

– The latest episode of Being the Dark Order is online, titled “Call On Us.” You can see it below:

