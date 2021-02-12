Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite and NXT both experienced drops thanks to news coverage of the second impeachment of Donald Trump. Dynamite defeated NXT with 741,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (376,000 viewers) compared to NXT’s 558,000 viewers and 0.12 rating (159,000 viewers).

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed look at the numbers including a quarter by quarter breakdown. News coverage had 19 of the top 20 highest-rated shows of the day. As a result, Dynamite was down to #21 among non-news shows, Dynamite was #2 behind MTV’s Challenge Double Agent, managing to beat NBA games and the NHL. NXT dropped all the way to #62.

Dynamite was down 12.2% in viewers, 7.8% in 18-49 and up 7.1% in 18-34. So the numbers were down but the audience skewed younger. NXT was down 8.7% in viewers and 19.3% in 18-49, so the audience skewed older. Dynamite had four times what NXT did in men 18-34, almost double in women 18-34, over double in men 35-49 and double in women 35-49. Dynamite had 71,000 in men 18-34 (up 9.2%), 33,000 in women 18-34 (down 5.7%), 185,000 in men 35-49 (down 9.8%) and 87,000 in women 35-49. NXT had 17,000 in men 18-34 (down 15%), 18,000 in women 18-34 (down 10%), 80,000 in men 35-49 (down 20.8%) and 44,000 in women 35-49 (down 21.4%).

Here are the quarter-by-quarter numbers for AEW:

Q1: Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin – 860,000 viewers, 415,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley promo/MJF & Sammy Guevara segment/Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bonini – 716,000 viewers (down 144,000), 369,000 in 18-49 (down 46,000)

Q3: End of Rhodes & Johnson vs. Avalon & Bonini/Young Bucks & Good Brothers segment/Adam Page & Matt Hardy segment/PAC vs. Ryan Nemeth – 721,000 viewers (up 5,000), 373,000 in 18-49 (up 4,000)

Q4: Wedding recap & Miro promo/Inner Circle interview/Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed – 780,000 viewers (up 59,000), 405,000 in 18-49 (up 32,000)

Q5: Sammy Guevara quits Inner Circle/Sting & Team Taz angle/Kenny Omega promo – 743,000 viewers (down 37,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q6: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsh/Jungle Boy promo – 713,000 viewers (down 30,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q7: Kenny Omega & KENTA vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer – 704,000 viewers (down 9,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q8: End of Omega & KENTA vs. Moxley & Archer – 692,000 viewers (down 12,000), 415,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma – 499,000 viewers, 162,000 in 18-49

Q2: Mercedes Martinez video/Xia Li vs. Kora Jade/Scarlett & William Regal segment – 554,000 viewers (up 55,000), 149,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)

Q3: Johnny Gargano & The Way promo & segment with KUSHIDA – 586,000 viewers (up 32,000), 149,000 in 18-49 (no change)

Q4: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart – 591,000 viewers (up 5,000), 151,000 in 18-49 (up 2,000)

Q5: Legado del Fantasma segment/Finn Balor & Pete Dunne videos – 586,000 viewers (down 5,000), 160,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q6: KUSHIDA vs. Austin Theory/Toni Storm video – 553,000 viewers (down 33,000), 156,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q7: Imperium video/Cameron Grimes promo/Johnny Gargano promo – 548,000 viewers (down 5,000), 176,000 in 18-49 (up 20,000)

Q8: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher – 536,000 viewers (down 12,000), 164,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Overrun: End of Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ciampa & Thatcher – 577,000 viewers (up 41,000), 172,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Dynamite had a 0.13 in 12-17 (down 7.1%), 0.15 in 18-34 (up 4%), 0.43 in 35-49 (down 11.7%) and 0.27 in 50+ (down 15.6%). It was 68.1% male in 18-49 and 60.3% male in 12-17. Not every NXT number is available since it wasn’t in the top 50, but the 18-49 audience was 61% male.