Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As we previously reported this week’s episode of WWE NXT had 632,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating (195,000 viewers) in the adults 18-49 demographic. The viewership was the same as last week while 18-49 was up.

NXT was once again in competition against baseball, although this week’s Giants vs. Dodgers game started later than last week’s Yankees vs. Red Sox game and had two million less viewers. Overall, that portion of the game that went against the second hour of NXt had 5,145,000 viewers and a 1.36 in 18-49. Hockey on ESPN was also head-to-head with the program and that drew 983,000 viewers and a 0.38.

NXT was #33 for the night and #14 in its time slot. 18-49 was up 18.9%. The audience was 69.2% male in 18-49. The show had an 0.07 in 12-17 (up 125%), 0.09 in 18-34 (up 47.7%), 0.21 in 35-49 (up 8.3%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 7.7%).