WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Holds Steady This Week, Ratings Increase

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. Viewership held steady this week. Last night’s show drew an average overnight audience of 632,000 viewers, which is identical to last week’s viewership.

This at least stemmed three consecutive weeks of viewership drop following the recent change to the NXT 2.0 format. Also, ratings in the key P18-49 demographic saw an increase. Last night’s show drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. That’s up from last week’s key demo rating of 0.13.

There was heavy competition on cable programming last night, between the NHL on ESPN and the ongoing MLB Playoffs airing on TBS and ESPN. Game 4 of the MLB Playoffs game between the LA Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants topped the cable ratings and viewership for last night with a 1.36 rating in the key demo and 5.145 million viewers.

WWE NXT moved slightly up the Cable Top 150 rankings. This week’s show finished at No. 33, moving up from last week’s ranking at No. 34.