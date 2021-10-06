WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings & Viewership Decrease Again This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. Viewership dropped again this week, and the live TV brodcast drew an average overnight audience of 632,000 viewers.

Viewership fell from last week’s audience of 655,000 viewers. This is the third consecutive week of a decrease in audience viewership for the WWE program. There was tough competition on last night in terms of the MLB Wild card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

Ratings also dropped slightly in the P18-49 key ratings demo. NXT 2.0 drew a 0.13 rating in the key demo. That’s a slight dip from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same key demo.

WWE NXT ranked No. 34 in the Cable Top 150 rankings last night, falling from its slot for last week at No. 32. The MLB Wild Card game between the Yankees and the Red Sox on ESPN topped the ratings and viewership for Tuesday night with a 1.90 in they key demo and 7.117 million viewers.