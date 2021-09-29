WWE NXT 2.0 Viewership Falls Below 700,000 Viewers, Ratings Decrease

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week marked Week No. 3 of the NXT 2.0 rebranding, and viewership sunk below 700,000 this week. Last night’s show finished with an average audience of 655,000 viewers.

Viewership for NXT 2.0 was down from last week’s show, which drew an overnight audience of 746,000 viewers. For comparison, the NXT 2.0 debut drew 770,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, ratings dropped yet again. NXT 2.0 drew a 0.14 rating, which decreased from last week’s 0.14. The NXT 2.0 rebranding debut drew a 0.21 rating in the key demo.

With the drop in ratings, WWE NXT fell significantly down in the Cable Top 150 rankings. Last night’s show ranked at No. 32, falling from last week’s slot at No. 11. Teen Mom on MTV topped the ratings for last night with a 0.26 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for Tuesday night with 3.243 million viewers.