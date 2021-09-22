WWE NXT 2.0 Ratings & Viewership Slightly Drop for Second Week of Rebranding

– Showbuzz Daily for last night’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. This week marked the second episode of the WWE branding for the NXT weekly TV show. Viewership and ratings saw a slight dip following last week’s increase.

NXT 2.0 finished with an average overnight audience of 746,000 viewers. That’s slightly down from last week’s audience of 770,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, in the P18-49 key ratings demo, NXT 2.0 drew a 0.20 ratings. That’s also a bit of a drop from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the same key demo.

NXT 2.0 dropped out of the Cable Top 10 rankings this week, but only by one slot. The show came in at No. 11 for the Cable Top 150 compared to last week’s No. 10 ranking. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the ratings for the evening at 0.32.

Elsewhere, The Five on FOX News topped the viewership for Tuesday night with 3.644 million viewers.