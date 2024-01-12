Ratings Breakdown For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was down in viewers but up in the key 18-49 demo rating. The show had 797,000 viewers and an 0.29 (377,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had an 0.21 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a detailed look at the numbers, including each individual quarter-hour.

Dynamite was #4 for the night. Notably, the show was down in viewers 35 and older and experienced a sharp drop in hour two. The second hour went against the Republican Presidential Debate on CNN and the Donald Trump Town Hall on Fox News. Those shows had a combined 7,050,000 viewers (6,196,000 of those were over the age of 50). While AEW typically falls in this second hour, this is somewhat of an anomaly. It went from 901,000/0.32 in the first hour to 700,000/0.25 against CNN and Fox News.

Other competition included North Carolina vs. North Carolina State college basketball on ESPN (1,097,000/0.35), Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA on ABC (1,577,000/0.33), Denver vs. Utah NBA on ESPN (723,000/0.25), Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo (1,103,000//0.24) and Challenge on MTV (526,0000/0.21).

Compared to last week, Dynamite is down 0.5% in viewers, up 11.9% in 18-49 and up 7.4% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it’s down 16.7% in viewers, down 12.1% in 18-49 and down 15.1% in 18-34. It had 96,000 in men 18-34 (up 6.7%), 51,000 in women 18-34 (up 10.9%), 163,000 in men 35-49 (up 11.6%) and 68,000 in women 35-49 (up 23.6%). The audience was 68.4% male in 18-49.

Q1: Hangman Page vs. Claudio Castagnoli – 1,001,000 viewers, 430,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Page vs. Castagnoli/Preston Vance, Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & Adam Copeland vs. Mogul Embassy & Lance Archer – 895,000 viewers (down 106,000), 427,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)

Q3: End of Cassidy, Copeland, Vance & Rhodes vs. Mogul Embassy & Archer – 795,000 viewers (down 100,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q4: The Acclaimed & Bullet Club Gold segment/Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Page & HOOK segment/Toni Storm promo – 915,000 viewers (up 125,000), 465,000 in 18-49 (up 85,000)

Q5: Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara – 774,000 viewers (down 146,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 85,000)

Q6: Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Thunder Rosa vs. Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho & Saraya – 689,000 viewers (down 85,000), 336,000 in 18-49 (down 44,000)

Q7: Wheeler Yuta promo/Roderick Strong vs. Bryan Keith/Adam Cole promo/Deonna Purrazzo & Red Velvet segment – 702,000 viewers (up 13,000), 331,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q8: Sting & Darby Allin vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Powerhouse Hobbs – 636,000 viewers (down 66,000), 283,000 in 18-49 (down 48,000)

Overrun: The Young Bucks return – 688,000 (up 52,000), 310,000 in 18-49 (up 27,000)