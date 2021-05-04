UPDATED: Raw Women’s Championship Match Changed For WrestleMania Backlash

UPDATE: The originally-announced Raw Women’s Championship match for WrestleMania Backlash didn’t stay a one-on-one match for long. On tonight’s Raw, Charlotte Flair convinced Sonya Deville to insert her into the Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka match at the PPV making it a triple threat match.

You can see the segment below, which had Asuka, Ripley, Flair, and Deville all in the ring. Ripley was pissed at Deville and confronted her, only to have Flair attack. Asuka quickly joined in for a brawl.

ORIGINAL: WWE has set Rhea Ripley’s first PPV defense of the Raw Women’s Championship for WrestleMania Backlash. The company announced on Monday that Ripley will defend her title against Asuka, the woman she won the title from at WrestleMania.

Ripley previously had a rematch against Asuka on Raw, but that match had ended in a no-contest thanks to Charlotte Flair. The full announcement of the match reads:

Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. AsukaAt WrestleMania Backlash, new Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will test her mettle when she takes on former titleholder Asuka in a WrestleMania rematch. Ripley captured her first Raw Women’s Title from Asuka in a thrilling matchup on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and The Nightmare’s ability and take-no-prisoners attitude makes her a true force of nature. Considering the often unmatched skill of The Empress, will Ripley will have what it takes to best Asuka a second time? Will she be ready for Asuka … again?

WrestleMania Backlash takes place on May 16th from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida and will air live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network elsewhere. We’ll have an updated card after tonight’s show.