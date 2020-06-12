wrestling / News
Reason Why Charlotte Flair Wasn’t Pinned At NXT Takeover: In Your House
June 12, 2020
At NXT Takeover: In Your House last Sunday, Charlotte Flair lost the NXT Women’s championship to Io Shirai in a match that also included Rhea Ripley. However, Flair was not pinned, as Shirai pinned Ripley following a moonsault. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this was done to keep Flair strong. The belief is that with Becky Lynch gone due to her pregnancy, Flair will now be the top women’s star on the roster. The idea was to take the title off of Flair while still having her appear superior.
Triple H previously acknowledged those who will not like Flair not putting Shirai over herself, but said that they should wait for the story to play out.
