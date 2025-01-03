Red Velvet To Defend ROH Women’s TV Title Against Leyla Hirsch ‘On Her Terms’

Red Velvet has agreed to defeend the ROH Women’s TV Championship against Leyla Hirsch, albeit on her own terms. Velvet defeated Hirsch at ROH Final Battle after hitting her with a wrench, and this week’s ROH on HonorClub saw Hirsch confront Velvet about the matter.

Velvet argued that she was just using the tactics that have been used against her, and Hirsch acknowledged that she’s done so in the past but questioned why Velvet felt she needed to use them. Velvet agreed to grant Hirsch another shot, saying that it would only come on her terms.

No word as of yet on when that title match will take place.