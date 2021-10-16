Rene Dupree Takes Shots at Bully Ray Over Comments About Slapping Sylvain Grenier

Rene Dupree was none too happy with Bully Ray recalling the incident back in the day where he slapped Sylvain Grenier backstage, and took shots at Bully on his latest podcast. Bully recalled on Busted Open Radio earlier this month when discussing the culture of bullying in wrestling that he had slapped Grenier backstage in WWE after he complained about how stiff Bully was in the ring. Ray noted that Grenier was green at the time and not used to it.

Dupree discussed Billy Ray’s comments and the incident on the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his criticisms of Bully Ray: “Blubber Ray Dudley is the real live version of Eric Cartman. If he doesn’t get his way, he b***hes and moans and whines like a child. He said that La Resistance was the s**ts and they were green. The Dudley Boys had one set match routine that they did over and over and over again, right? It wasn’t your standard psychology, it was smoke and mirrors. It was working for pops, as we say. They had some Gaga, and the exclamation point was what? ‘D-Von get the tables! Same old s**t, that’s why they were there for five years. Understand. Yeah, you couldn’t tell Blubber.”

“If you were to say ‘Mark [aka Bully], 20 minutes, this guy over a sunset flip,’ he wouldn’t know whether the wind his ass or scratch his watch. He does not know how to do that. I can do that. My first five or 600 matches in the arenas we had separate locker rooms, working for my dad, that’s the way I learned understand1.”

On the slapping incident: The problem with Mark is that he’s just that; he’s a mark. He’s a mark for himself. His ego cost him more opportunities than anything. And he knows it. And what he did to (Grenier), he punched him in the mouth and bloodied his nose. And then when Sly calmly said ‘hey man, come on. Take it easy’, he slapped him across the face. That was his nail in his coffin. You know why? Because Sly was Pat Patterson’s boy. That’s all I have to say about that.”