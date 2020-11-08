AEW News: Renee Young Reacts To Jon Moxley’s Wild AEW Full Gear Match, Young Bucks Celebrate, Omega Reacts

– Jon Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in a wild I Quit match at AEW Full Gear that saw the use of thumbtacks and barbed wire, and his wife, Renee Paquette (the former Renee Young) reacted on social media as the match went on.

Sooooo should i go back to the pleasantries of Christmas movies now??? 👀🥴 @AEW — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

😑 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

Tacks in the head. C’mon man. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

Can I quit this match? — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

*orders bulk Epsom salts and a first aid kit* — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 8, 2020

– The Young Bucks celebrating their AEW Tag Team Titles win at AEW Full Gear.

– After Kenny Omega earned a shot at the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear, Omega spoke with Alex Marvez, saying it felt natural for him to return to singles, that Hangman Page is better than he thought, and that this is all his destiny.