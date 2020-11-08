wrestling / News

AEW News: Renee Young Reacts To Jon Moxley’s Wild AEW Full Gear Match, Young Bucks Celebrate, Omega Reacts

November 8, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Jon Moxley Renee Young

– Jon Moxley defeated Eddie Kingston in a wild I Quit match at AEW Full Gear that saw the use of thumbtacks and barbed wire, and his wife, Renee Paquette (the former Renee Young) reacted on social media as the match went on.

– The Young Bucks celebrating their AEW Tag Team Titles win at AEW Full Gear.

– After Kenny Omega earned a shot at the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear, Omega spoke with Alex Marvez, saying it felt natural for him to return to singles, that Hangman Page is better than he thought, and that this is all his destiny.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jon Moxley, Renee Young, Ashish

More Stories

loading