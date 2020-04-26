wrestling / TV Reports

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Retro Lucha Underground UltimaLucha I, Dark Side of the Ring: Dino Bravo Reviews

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Lucha Underground

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 110. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja go retro, looking back on the wonderful Lucha Underground, and UltimaLucha I. Jerome Cusson joins to review Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo. The show is approximately 122-minutes long.

* Intro
* Lucha Underground 7.29.15 – Episode 38: UltimaLucha (Part One): 11:10
* Lucha Underground 8.05.15 – Episode 39: UltimaLucha (Part Two): 28:55
* Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo Review: 1:18:53

