Various News: Rey Mysterio Headed to UK Show, Simon Gotch Making MLW Debut Next Week

– Rey Mysterio noted on Instagram that he’s en route to 5 Star Wrestling’s show on Thursday. You can see his post below. Mysterio faces Zack Gibson at the show, which takes place in Liverpool and will also feature Rob Van Dam vs. John Morrison for the 5 Star Championship as well as Jake Hager, Carlito and Chris Masters in action. You can find out more here.

– Simon Gotch is set to make his debut for MLW at MLW: Road to the World Championship in Orlando on February 8th. The updated card is as follows:

Opening Round of MLW World Championship Tournament:

* MVP vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

* Brody King vs. Shane Strickland

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

GRUDGE MATCH: Sami Callihan vs. Darby Allin

* Chelsea Green vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Simon Gotch & Seth Petruzelli vs. Jimmy Yuta & Jason Cade

Also appearing: Low Ki, ACH, Barrington Hughes, Mike Parrow, Vandal Ortagun, Salina de la Renta, Kotto Brazil and Rhett Giddins

You can get tickets here.