wrestling / News
Rezar Shows Off New Neck and Arm Tattoo in Instagram Pics
July 5, 2019 | Posted by
– Authors of Pain member Rezar has a new neck tattoo, and he showed it off in a pic on Instagram. You can see the pic below, as well as one of a new forearm tattoo, below via tattoo artist Daniel Selleck and his own Instagram accounts.
Rezar and Akam were last in action at WWE Super ShowDown, competing in the 50 man battle royal.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Title and Chris Jericho Runs, Talks Getting Advice From Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon
- Jim Ross On What Needs to Happen For Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to Succed in WWE
- Backstage Update on Maria Kanellis Pregnancy, When Mike and Maria Found Out and Informed WWE
- Details On How Many Fans Attended AEW Fyter Fest, How Many Watched On B/R Live, More