Rezar Shows Off New Neck and Arm Tattoo in Instagram Pics

July 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Authors of Pain

– Authors of Pain member Rezar has a new neck tattoo, and he showed it off in a pic on Instagram. You can see the pic below, as well as one of a new forearm tattoo, below via tattoo artist Daniel Selleck and his own Instagram accounts.

Rezar and Akam were last in action at WWE Super ShowDown, competing in the 50 man battle royal.

Rezar, Jeremy Thomas

