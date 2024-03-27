– During an appearance on this week’s IMPAULSIVE, Rhea Ripley discussed on how joining The Judgment Day helped with her promo work. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhea Ripley on how working with The Judgment Day helped with her promos: “Joining the Judgment Day helped a lot. When I first entered with Edge and Damian. What better person to fall back on than Edge? Also, Damian, he was better than me. He was still learning, but he was better than me. I felt comfortable even though most of the time I didn’t know I didn’t know what the hell I was saying because we used a lot bigger words when Edge was in the faction. ‘I don’t know what that means, but I’m going to try and say it.’ I feel like if I did forget where I was going or got lost on the way, I could fall back on them and they would have my back and they remembered my part of the promo too, so they could say what I was going to say.”

On how the stable is like just having fun with her friends: “Obviously, we grew and Edge, we kicked him out, Finn joined, Dom and JD came along. Every time I get to go out there with them, it’s just joking and talking with friends. They were always there and we would look at each other. It was a rare time that I would look at the crowd. I would look at them and the main camera, and that’s all I would look at so it felt like I was joking around and talking with them. It makes you feel more comfortable and confident. You slowly get better at it because you get reps, and the next thing you know you’re out there by yourself and cutting an amazing promo.”

At WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley defends her Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch. The event takes place on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.