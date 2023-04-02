Rhea Ripley On Her Emotional Night at WrestleMania, Didn’t Get to See Dominik’s Match

Rhea Ripley had a very emotional night at the first part of WrestleMania 39, and that was without seeing Dominik’s match. Ripley spoke with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani after her Smackdown Women’s Title win at the show, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On her emotional night: “I got really emotional here at WrestleMania before I put all my makeup on for it to be switched off. I got really emotional, I cried I want to say like, six-plus times, not only for myself but for Dominik Mysterio as well. Just seeing his growth. He gets to go out there with his dad after Rey got inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s a big night for all of us.”

On Dominik losing to Rey: “I didn’t get to watch Dom-Dom’s match. Otherwise, I probably would have tried to go out there to save him. I was too busy in my own head trying to get myself prepared for this massive match that I knew I was going to have with Charlotte. So, I’ll get my payback.”