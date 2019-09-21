Various News: Ric Flair Appears on ESPN College GameDay, Bayley on Latest Breakfast W/ Champs, Impact Sends Off LAX

– WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on today’s edition of ESPN College GameDay for Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish vs. the Georgia Bulldogs. Flair showed his support for the Bulldogs, and wore matching colors with his red and white robe. You can check out some photos and a video of Ric Flair on today’s show below.

It's a big day for Countdown to GameDay. Quavo and Ric Flair join the crew in Athens! https://t.co/XXBH7s1rSu — ESPN (@espn) September 21, 2019

Give me two claps and a Ric Flair on GameDay ✨ pic.twitter.com/EkrY1AOFac — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 21, 2019

Don’t mind us… just stylin, profilin, with the Rolex wearing diamond ring wearing kiss stealin…son of a fun!! @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/z2kcgis5c3 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) September 21, 2019

– Bayley appeared in a new Breakfast With Champs video with the band State Champs. You can check out that video below.

– During last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling, LAX (Santana and Ortiz) had their last match with the promotion. After the main event, the locker room emptied out to say goodbye to them. Impact Wrestling posted a short clip of the moment, saying goodbye to Santana and Ortiz and wishing them luck. You can check out that clip below.