Ric Flair on His Past Animosity With Eric Bischoff

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the upcoming debut of his new documentary, Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair debuting later this month Peacock. During the interview, Flair detailed his past issue with former WCW head Eric Bischoff that took place in 1998. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I don’t know whether they put it in my documentary or not. He [Bischoff] goes, ‘I had to set an example with Ric. He didn’t show up for ‘[WCW] Thunder.’ Which nobody showed up for ‘Thunder,’ by the way, because I took my kid to a wrestling tournament, and he says, ‘According to my legal team.’ ‘What legal team?’ … By the way, I’m still waiting for my payout for the pay-per-view from North Korea.”

Flair is also referring to the WCW Collision in Korea event that took place in 1995. Flair wrestled the late Antonio Inoki at the event that took place in Pyongyang, North Korea.