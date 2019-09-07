Ric Flair Claims He Signed an Apparel Deal With Adidas

– Speaking to TMZ Sports, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair claimed that he’s signed some sort of apparel deal with Adidas. You can check out a video of that chat below.

Ric Flair stated, “Ready for the good news? Adidas thinks I’m ‘The Man.’ I signed a deal with them, and we’re fixin’ to make Nike the second brand, OK? It’s not gonna be Air Jordan anymore, it’s gonna be Air Flair, and I can’t jump. It’s gonna be Adidas, wooo!”

Flair couldn’t get into the details of the deal yet when asked about who the designer was. As previously reported, Flair recently spoke to TMZ as well on why he filed a trademark on “The Man” term.