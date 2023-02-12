Ricardo Rodriguez Is Filming a Documentary On His Rehab

WWE alumnus Ricardo Rodriguez is in recovery from addiction issues, and he announced that a documentary on the process is being made. Rodriguez took to his Twitter account to announce the news, writing:

“Last few months I’ve been filming my #AddictionRecovery process. From getting out of rehab to living in a recovery home, dealing with homelessness to building @3Legacies and getting life back together. @BobbacondaPro will be releasing this documentary later this year.”

The graphic that Rodriguez shared revealed the title of the doc as Wrestling With Recovery: The Jesus ‘Ricardo’ Rodriguez Story. Rodriguez announced in March of last year that he was entering rehab for alcohol addiction.