Rich Swann Returns On TNA Impact, Rejoins First Class As KC Navarro Kicked Out

Rich Swann is back in TNA, making his return to help AJ Francis kick KC Navarro out of the group. Thursday night’s show featured a First Class Penthouse segment in which Navarro appeared on crutches due to ligament damage in his knee, saying that he tore his ACL and will undergo surgery. Francis then introduced the returning Swann, who was an original member of the group before he exited the company last year and was replaced by Navarro.

Francis said that Navarro was always a backup plan and was no longer needed, to which Navarro angrily mentioned every thing he’s done for Francis and talked about risking his career for the group by competing at Slammiversary with an injured knee. Francis said that all of the team’s failures were Navarro’s fault and he and Swann took Navarro’s crutches from him. Francis than said he was happy Navarro got hurt.