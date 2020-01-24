Rich Swann Undergoes Surgery to Fix Ankle Injury From Bash at the Brewery 2

– Rich Swann is on the road to recovery for the ankle injury he suffered at Bash at the Brewery 2 earlier this month, undergoing surgery to fix it. Impact Wrestling and Su Yung both took to Twitter to reveal that Swann went in for surgery today, as you can see below.

Swann suffered the injury at the show, which took place the Friday before Hard to Kill. Swann was forced out of his his match alongside Willie Mack against The North for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

Details on the specific injury and potential recovery time are not yet known. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Swann for a quick and full recovery.

Wishing @GottaGetSwann all the best as he goes into surgery today. Get well soon! pic.twitter.com/G91sZpcBM8 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 23, 2020