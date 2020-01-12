Rich Swann Injured, Unlikely to Be Cleared For Tonight’s Impact Hard to Kill

– Rich Swann suffered an injury at Impact’s Bash at the Brewery 2 on Friday and that is shaking up the card for tonight’s Hard to Kill. PWInsider reports Swann suffered what is thought to be a bad ankle sprain at the show and is not expected to be cleared for his match alongside Willie Mack against The North for the Impact World Tag Team Championships.

According to the site, it was teased that thye North may defend against Mack in a handicap match, but as of now it is not confirmed whether that’s the plan. Ethan Page also posted to Twitter on Sunday morning, noting that he had salmonella poisoning but said he will be on the PPV.

Impact Hard to Kill takes place tonight from Dallas, Texas.