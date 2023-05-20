Richard Holliday Sets First Match Since Cancer Remission For June

Richard Holliday is set to compete in his first match in almost a year next month. The MLW alunmus took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will be returning to the ring for PAPW at their Rarefied Air show on June 10th in Woodbridge, Connecticut.

This will be Holliday’s first match since he underwent treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma and his first time competing since June 23rd, 2022. Holliday announced in February that he had completed treatment.

He also posted a picture yesterday of himself training in the ring with Brad Baylor.