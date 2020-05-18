wrestling / News
Richard Holliday Signs New Deal With MLW
Major League Wrestling has announced that Richard Holliday has signed a new multi-year deal with MLW. Here’s a press release:
MLW re-signs Richard Holliday to long-term deal
Caribbean Champion & founding member of Dynasty inks new agreement
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has re-signed founding member of the Dynasty and Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday to a new multi-year deal.
Holliday first joined MLW in 2018 and quickly emerged as a premier competitor, winning the World Tag Team Championship and most recently claiming the Caribbean Heavyweight title in January of this year.
“Richard has become a staple of MLW and its telecasts, helping to lead the charge in representing the league as a world class homegrown athlete,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “He is a dynastic competitor with qualities you seldom find. MLW is ecstatic to continue to feature Richard Holliday for years to come.”
“Anytime you’re making a decision for your future, all aspects in regards to it must be considered,” said Holliday. “MLW checked all of the boxes in terms of opportunity, presentation, creative process, and upwards mobility. Other offers were presented, and of course taken into consideration, but remaining with MLW felt like the best decision for me.”
Trained by Paul Roma in Connecticut, Richard Holliday turned pro in 2015. Holliday, a college football offensive lineman, debuted in MLW in 2018.
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker On If He Thought The Streak Ending Was a Mistake, Says He Double-Checked With Vince And Went With It
- Chris Jericho Discusses How He & Triple H Didn’t Get Along For Years, Thinks Vince McMahon May Have Subtly Encouraged It
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It
- The Revolt Get Cease and Desist Over Current Name, Say They Never Intended To Use It