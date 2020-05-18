Richard Holliday Signs New Deal With MLW

Major League Wrestling has announced that Richard Holliday has signed a new multi-year deal with MLW. Here’s a press release:

MLW re-signs Richard Holliday to long-term deal

Caribbean Champion & founding member of Dynasty inks new agreement

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced it has re-signed founding member of the Dynasty and Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday to a new multi-year deal.

Holliday first joined MLW in 2018 and quickly emerged as a premier competitor, winning the World Tag Team Championship and most recently claiming the Caribbean Heavyweight title in January of this year.

“Richard has become a staple of MLW and its telecasts, helping to lead the charge in representing the league as a world class homegrown athlete,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “He is a dynastic competitor with qualities you seldom find. MLW is ecstatic to continue to feature Richard Holliday for years to come.”

“Anytime you’re making a decision for your future, all aspects in regards to it must be considered,” said Holliday. “MLW checked all of the boxes in terms of opportunity, presentation, creative process, and upwards mobility. Other offers were presented, and of course taken into consideration, but remaining with MLW felt like the best decision for me.”

Trained by Paul Roma in Connecticut, Richard Holliday turned pro in 2015. Holliday, a college football offensive lineman, debuted in MLW in 2018.