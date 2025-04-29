wrestling / News
Ricky Morton Chastises Wrestlers for Not Protecting Leon Slater in Ultimate X Match
– As previously reported, Moose retained the TNA X-Division Title in an Ultimate X Match last Sunday at TNA Rebellion 2025. During the match, Leon Slater performed a scary Swanton Bomb off the top of the steel beam structure during the match. The impact looked scary, and thankfully, Slater appeared to come out of it okay. WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton later chastised the other wrestlers involved in the spot for not protecting slater.
Ricky Morton wrote on social media, “I’m disappointed. Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him. Thank God he walked away. In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same.”
You can view Ricky Morton’s comments plus a clip of the controversial spot involving Leon Slater below:
I’m disappointed.
Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him.
Thank God he walked away.
In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same. https://t.co/CwkZ8WjzAv
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 28, 2025
