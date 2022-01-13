Ricky Morton Announces Rock ‘n’ Roll Express ‘Farewell Tour’

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are starting their Farewell Tour later this month. Ricky Morton took to Twitter on Wednesday to note that he and Robert Gibson are “are retiring from tag team wrestling together” and will kick off their final run as a team on January 22nd.

Morton wrote on Rock ‘n’ Roll Express on his account:

“Rock & Roll Express Farewell tour begins January 22nd, 2022. I want to focus more with Kerry and behind the scenes in the wrestling business. #onelastride” “Specify, Robert and I are retiring from tag team wrestling together. Not appearances/signings.

I would like to continue to tag team with my son and work with the younger generation in this glorious business.”