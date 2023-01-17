– Comedy Store Wrestling, Hey! (EW) host RJ City discussed if there was any talk of ever having him wrestle in AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

RJ City on potentially wrestling in AEW: “It was never brought up. It has not been brought up. They do know that I wrestle. I also think I’m very happy to do something different. There’s plenty of wrestling on the show. There’s amazing wrestlers on that roster.”

On doing Hey! (EW): “I am very happy to be in my own little world. We’ve done almost 50 episodes now. They have not given me one note. They have not looked at my scripts once. I have no idea why. They’re like, ‘Who do you want?’ I ask, they get them, and these people are subjected to my idiocy. I don’t think I would be afforded that creative license, perhaps, on TV, you know, but who’s to say? Hey! (EW), it’s been bandied about to be a segment on TV like a Piper’s Pit, or something. It’s certainly possible. It’s no more stupid than anything else.”