– On the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed doing guest commentary last week for WWE SmackDown. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On not having an “accident” while he was on commentary: “You don’t know that I didn’t. You don’t know that I didn’t. I’d have said it on the air. But i don’t know, I just wee’ed before I went out there, and thank goodness I didn’t have to poo. Sometimes you go for a wee, it turns into a poo. I learned that from Bluey.”

Road Dogg on his main role on commentary last week: “Yeah, I wanted to eat a little bit myself, but I get it. I wasn’t there to take away from the product. I wasn’t there to get myself over or try to. It wasn’t about me. We’re going into a PLE, Survivor Series, so it was important to analyze more so than do color commentary. So I felt like I did okay. I got my first time over with, and I loved it, man. I would do… it’s hard with stuff in your ear. Those guys doing those reads and stuff was crazy to me. I was just sitting there listening to them, thinking, ‘Thank god I don’t have to read that.'”

Road Dogg was filling in for Corey Graves on last week’s SmackDown as Graves was taking some time off due to the recent birth of his son.