Carmella and Corey Graves Announce Birth of Their Son
November 9, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Carmella and Corey Graves announced the birth of their first son, who arrived into the world yesterday. Carmella noted that she spent sixty hours in labor.
She wrote: “Dimitri Paul Polinsky. 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches. …well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day)”
