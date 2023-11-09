wrestling / News

Carmella and Corey Graves Announce Birth of Their Son

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Carmella WWE Raw Image Credit; WWE

In a post on Instagram, Carmella and Corey Graves announced the birth of their first son, who arrived into the world yesterday. Carmella noted that she spent sixty hours in labor.

She wrote: “Dimitri Paul Polinsky. 11.8.23 8lbs 21 inches. …well worth the 60 hour labor (more on that another day)

