Road Dogg Explains Why Randy Orton Is the Best TV Wrestler

– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James spoke about why he views WWE Superstar Randy Orton as the best television wrestler, comparing to the work of WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on Randy Orton: “I’ve said it before, I think he’s the best television wrestler at 40 however old he is, still. I’ll argue with anybody in this industry or any other about that because I firmly believe that he’s super cool, he’s methodical in a slithery way, you know what I mean? Like there’s nothing not awesome about Randy Orton.”

On how Orton is reminiscent of Jake The Snake Roberts: “I’ll tell you who was really good way before his time but nobody knew what we were doing — well Vince and crew did but nobody else really did — Jake The Snake was a great television wrestler. Worked the audience through the television screen and that’s what Randy does. Randy’s head and shoulders above the rest. He’s one that was trained under the learning tree of the Undertaker and Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels and all these guys, he came up with Cena and Batista and all them guys.”

The 43-year-old Randy Orton recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff last month at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, competing in the main event WarGames match. Orton assisted Cody Rhodes’ Team as the final member to help them defeat The Judgment Day.