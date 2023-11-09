– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed WWE pitching the idea to film him going to drug rehab similar to Brett Favre. The former Intercontinental Champion turned the offer down. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Road Dogg on WWE wanting to film him going to rehab: “They wanted me to go to rehab and film it and document it all because it was at the time that Brett Farve was doing the same thing. So they asked me to do that, and I remember Shane [McMahon] coming to me and asking me and I was so not with it that my thing was, ‘Man, you’re gonna put that thing on TV? My kids are gonna see that.'”

On how his kids probably would’ve enjoyed it: “They would’ve loved [to watch me go to rehab] but that’s not the perspective I was looking from at that point in my life.”

Road Dogg has reportedly been sober since 2010.