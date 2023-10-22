Road Dogg Praises The Current Work of The Street Profits in WWE

– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed the current work of The Street Profits, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Road Dogg on The Street Profits: “I love The Street Profits turning heel I think them and Bobby are really cool together they’re and they can work. Their work is great, nobody’s denying that. So I think they’re really going to get to develop and blossom a little bit as heel characters on that side of the roster.”

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso as a pairing: “They’re really cool. You said you didn’t know you needed them until you saw them together, and that’s super cool. It’s cool when something organic like that happens. There’s two babyfaces that I’m loving right now. Cody, you gotta love Cody’s trip. The story is being told and things are happening while the stories happening. I also love LA Knight. Who doesn’t love LA Knight?”