Road Dogg on How Ric Flair Reminds Him of the Energizer Bunny

– During the latest edition of Oh You Didn’t Know, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James discussed Ric Flair making his AEW debut last week on Dynamite, appearing in support of Sting as a gift from Tony Khan. Road Dogg said on Flair’s AEW appearance (via WrestlingInc.com), “He just keeps on going, like the Energizer Bunny and I don’t know what’s gonna happen there. We’ll see. Maybe it’s a one-off.”

Ric Flair has said he’s there to support his longtime onscreen rival Sting as he heads toward his retirement next year at AEW Revolution 2024, which is schedule for March.