Road Dogg Credits ‘Team Hell No Storyline’ For Making Bryan Danielson To Him

Road Dogg says that Bryan Danielson’s run in Team Hell No is the storyline that endeared Danielson to him. The WWE SVP talked about the arc that led to Danielson (then Daniel Bryan) to team up with Kane in an odd-couple pairing, and how it helped establish him. You can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the tag team being great for Danielson’s career: “I believe in my mind as far as that’s what made Daniel Bryan to me, that’s what made him somebody that I love. Other than just this great technical wrestler who can do it as good, if not better than everybody else, like okay that’s cool. But for me, the guy who likes entertainment and juggling chainsaws like, show me something.”

On the team allowing Danielson to show more of his comedy skills: “All of a sudden he opened Pandora’s box of, ‘Come on in, welcome aboard let’s have a blast.’ That’s when for me that’s when he really impressed me. What impresses me now is that he’s still going, and still going hard even after injury after injury, he really loves the game of wrestling… I wish he would love the game of entertainment more.”