Rob Van Dam Almost Came Out With Ring Gear That Said ‘TNA’ In WWE

Rob Van Dam nearly made quite the mistake in wearing the wrong gear in WWE — twice. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled on his 1 Of a Kind podcast how he nearly came out to the ring during his 2013 – 2014 WWE run wearing gear that said TNA on two separate occasions, only to be stopped by Dean Malenko both times.

“My opponent’s already in the ring,” he recalled (per Wrestling Inc). ” It’s a commercial, and I’m standing at Gorilla waiting for my music to hit as soon as the commercial’s done. I remember two different times, but one specific — the last time. Dean Malenko’s like, ‘Hey, Rob.’ He goes, ‘You got another outfit in your bag?’ I’m like, ‘Um, yeah.’ And he goes, ‘You want to go put it on?’ And I’m like, ‘Um, are you serious? Why?’ And he goes, ‘You got one that doesn’t say TNA on it?'”

RVD noted that he had to do a very quick change to make it back in time for his entrance.