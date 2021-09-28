wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts & More Set For New York Comic Con
A host of wrestling stars including Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts, and more are set to appear at New York Comic Con next month. Headlocked Comics has announced that Lawler, RVD, Roberts, Ted DiBiase, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Smart Mark Sterling will be appearing at their booth at the convention, which takes place from October 7th through the 10th.
You can find out the details below:
ICYMI: we’re hosting a special signing at #Nycc2021 wit @MajorWFPod ft. @TheMattCardona @Myers_Wrestling & @MarkSterlingEsq from 1-4pm on Friday Oct 8th.
We’re cooking up something pretty cool for it as well! pic.twitter.com/sySN9sowyv
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) September 25, 2021
New #nycc guest announcement! We’re bringing WWE Hall of Famers… ECW Original @TherealRVD & The Million Dollar Man @MDMTedDiBiase #Nycc2021
They will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday only. pic.twitter.com/hnIk4EGwWk
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) September 24, 2021
Our next guest should be no surprise. Appearing all 4 days, WWE Hall of Famer and Headlocked cover artist, @JerryLawler!
We’ll have 5 different HL TPBs that Jerry has done cover art for and of course, he’s got a recently released Funko pop! pic.twitter.com/lljNjguSWk
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) September 23, 2021
We’re teaming up with @HHideoutToys this year to bring you some of the biggest names in wrestling!
Our first guest, appearing all 4 days, is WWE Hall of Famer, Jake “The Snake” Roberts! pic.twitter.com/IQVWuQVRUZ
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) September 23, 2021
