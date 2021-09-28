wrestling / News

Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts & More Set For New York Comic Con

September 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rob Van Dam Impact Wrestling

A host of wrestling stars including Rob Van Dam, Jerry Lawler, Jake Roberts, and more are set to appear at New York Comic Con next month. Headlocked Comics has announced that Lawler, RVD, Roberts, Ted DiBiase, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Smart Mark Sterling will be appearing at their booth at the convention, which takes place from October 7th through the 10th.

You can find out the details below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Headlocked, Jake Roberts, Jerry Lawler, New York Comic Con, Rob Van Dam, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading