Rob Van Dam On If He Was Supposed To Be Part Of Sabu’s Retirement Match

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about the late Sabu, whether he was supposed to be part of Sabu’s retirement match and whether his double broken heels had anything to do with it, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On advice from Sabu: ‘The girls are the boys, don’t fuck the boys.’ That was some of the best advice to answer your question. Sabu said, ‘Don’t fuck the boys, and the girls are the boys.’ And so first off, when I met Katie, she didn’t have to hear years of rumors of me getting with everybody in the business, like a lot of the guys and girls have. That’s a recipe for disaster. Because I was faithful even to the wrong person, because I believe that was a good moral — and anyway, and I didn’t try to the other boys and then.”

On whether he was supposed to be involved in Sabu’s retirement match: “Never talked about it. We’d have to visit an alternate universe where I didn’t break my feet, and see what would happen. I wish I would have went now, but — we were talking about last night, and I wish I would have went. But I don’t regret it in the way that — of course, given the circumstances, I was not going to go anywhere I didn’t have to go being rolled around in a wheelchair, especially at a wrestling show, and have all the fans see me being wheeled around more than I had to. I’m at the mercy of her [Katie] pushing it, I can’t walk. So because of that — otherwise I would have at least gone and I watched it. And then there’s just no telling if I were to [have been involved] —- there’s just no knowing.”

