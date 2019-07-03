wrestling / News
Rob Van Dam vs. Sami Callihan Set For Impact Bash at the Brewery Main Event
The main event for Friday’s Impact Bash at the Brewery event on Impact Plus is set, and it’s an Extreme Rules bout. Impact announced on Wednesday that Rob Van Dam vs. Sami Callihan is set for the show, which will air live from San Antonio, Texas at 8:00 PM ET .
The full announcement for the match reads:
IMPACT Plus is IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories. Bash at the Brewery will also be available for purchase on FITE.tv.
Taking place just two days before the annual summer pay-per-view extravaganzaSlammiversary XVII, the confirmed line-up for Bash at the Brewery this Friday includes:
Extreme Rules: Rob Van Dam vs. Sami Callihan
IMPACT World Champion Brian Cage vs. Moose
IMPACT Tag Team Titles: LAX (c) vs. The North
Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
Madman Fulton & oVe vs. Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann & Willie Mack
Havok vs. Jordynne Grace
Rosemary vs. Su Yung
A pre-show will air live on Twitch this Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Immediately following Bash at the Brewery, the weekly IMPACT! simulcast airs on Pursuit Channel and Twitch at 10:00 p.m. ET.
