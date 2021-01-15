Rock N’ Roll Express, Tony Atlas & More Named to Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame 2021 Class

The 2021 class of the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has been revealed, with Rock N’ Roll Express, Tony Atlas and more set to be inducted. The Hall of Fame announced the following names as 2021 inductees, per PWInsider:

* Pioneer Division: Mad Mountain Dean & Paul Bowser

* TV Era Division: Tiger Conway Sr. & Jose Lothario

* Modern Era Division: Tony Atlas & Wildfire Tommy Rich

* Womens: Judy Martin & Juanita Coffman

* International: Leo Burke

* Executive: Don Owen

* Tag Team Division: Rock ‘n Roll Express (Robert Gibson & Ricky Morton)

* Territory Era: Skandor Akbar

* Referee: Ronnie West

The induction weekend is currently scheduled for May 13th through the 15th and would be when both the 2020 and 2021 classes are inducted. Details on that event are still to come as they work towards a resolution for an event that is safe in the face of the pandemic.