Rocky Romero Says He Isn’t Working WIth AAA, Wants To CMLL & AAA To Smooth Things Over

Rocky Romero says he isn’t working with AAA and isn’t interested in doing so. Romero, who works with CMLL, recently spoke with Comedy Store Wresting and during the conversation he spoke about the issues between CMLL and AAA, which has led to AAA working to prevent talent working for companies that CMLL has a relationship with. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On not working with AAA: “I’m definitely not working with AAA, I have no interest in working with AAA. I worked there in 2010ish, I jumped from CMLL to AAA. I can’t say that, never say never because it’s wrestling, I can’t say that I ever want to go back, to be honest. Not my favorite place to wrestle. With that being said, I know the politics between AAA wrestlers who are even contracted to AEW has been an issue in the past. Last year, Andrade, who is a contracted AEW wrestler, who wrestled in AAA three or four times that year, it was an issue for him to be on Forbidden Door. It sucks, but it is what it is.”

On CMLL’s relationship with AAA: “I’m doing my best to try and bridge the world of professional wrestling and get some of these old ideas and the way they’ve been practicing business for the last 30 or 40 years, I’m trying to see if there isn’t a little leverage or opening. The real forbidden door is CMLL and AAA. Not saying they need to work together, but smooth things over a little bit to where there’s a little more leniency, especially with something like this.”