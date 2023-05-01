Rocky Romero Says NJPW’s Door Is Open For Wrestlers Unhappy With WWE

In an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling (via Fightful), Rocky Romero said that NJPW would be willing to talk with any wrestlers that are currently unhappy with WWE.

When asked about Mercedes Mone’s impact in NJPW, he said: “New Japan is in a weird spot because the pandemic hurt them. They’re a live event business more than anything. The pandemic happened, touring went out the window. It was important for the company to take care of their own, so nobody got fired or released. Everyone was taken care of and survived. Now, they’re just starting to get back on their feet. Mercedes was a big investment, obviously, going forward and testing the waters of where they were in the States and worldwide when you take a big talent on like that. Now, we’re starting to feel comfortable again. Long story is, basically, if because Vince is back and there are people who are unhappy in WWE, there very well could be a possibility of somebody coming over, being fed up with it and just walking away. New Japan’s door will be open if that happens, for sure.”