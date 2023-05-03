Rocky Romero Praises Shinsuke Nakamura, Says WWE Has Barely Scratched The Surface With Him

Rocky Romero is a big fan of Shinsuke Nakamura, saying that the WWE star is perhaps the most successful Japanese wrestler in North America. Romero spoke with Comedy Store Wrestling and said he’d like to get Nakamura back in NJPW at some point before offering praise to the WWE star.

“Nakamura is probably the most successful Japanese wrestler in North America, WWE specifically,” Romero said (per Wrestling Inc). “Probably since Muta, even though Muta didn’t wrestle for WWE. Muta was super successful in WCW and NWA. I would say Nakamura’s probably the next [one or] probably even bigger in a way because the scale is bigger now. But they’ve barely scratched the surface of what they could do with him.”