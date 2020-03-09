ROH 18th Anniversary Updated Lineup for March 13

– ROH Wrestling returns for its 18th Anniversary show, which is scheduled for Friday, March 13. It will be held Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s the updated lineup for Friday’s event:

* ROH Championship Match: Rush (c) vs. Mark Haskins

* ROH TV Championship Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido

* Tag Team Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon

* The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry

* Dealer’s Choice – Winner Gets a Title Shot of Their Choice: Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Bateman

* Adam Brooks vs. Slex

* Session Moth Martina vs. Nicole Savoy