ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage will take place on a special day tomorrow, and the ROH Pure Championship will be on the line during the show. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Katsuyori Shibata will defend his title against Wheeler Yuta on the show, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET before AEW Collision.
The match is the first announced for the show. Khan wrote:
“TOMORROW on TNT
Pittsburgh
Saturday #AEWRampage
7pm ET/6pm CT BEFORE Collision
ROH Pure Title Match
@K_Shibata2022 vs @WheelerYuta
After both earned Pure Rules wins yesterday on ROH, Shibata will fight former champ Yuta on a special SATURDAY Rampage before Collision TOMORROW!”
