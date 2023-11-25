ROH Pure Title Match Announced For Tomorrow’s AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage will take place on a special day tomorrow, and the ROH Pure Championship will be on the line during the show. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Katsuyori Shibata will defend his title against Wheeler Yuta on the show, which airs tomorrow at 7 PM ET before AEW Collision.

The match is the first announced for the show. Khan wrote:

“TOMORROW on TNT

Pittsburgh

Saturday #AEWRampage

7pm ET/6pm CT BEFORE Collision ROH Pure Title Match

@K_Shibata2022 vs @WheelerYuta After both earned Pure Rules wins yesterday on ROH, Shibata will fight former champ Yuta on a special SATURDAY Rampage before Collision TOMORROW!”