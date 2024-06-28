ROH TV Results 6.27.24: Mark Briscoe Battles Kyle Fletcher, More

The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, with Mark Briscoe taking on Kyle Fletcher and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

Athena, Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair announced that they’ve recruited two security guard minions to keep Athena safe after their altercations with Red Velvet & Queen Aminata.

* Lee Johnson def. Alex Reynolds

* Marina Shafir def. Erica Leigh

* Arkady Aura interviewed The Undisputed Kingdom. Mike Bennett begged to get challengers that are as strong, competitive and handsome of them and said the ROH tag teams better bring a proper challenge.

* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Victor Benjamin & The Mane Event. Archer his Benjamin with the Blackout post-match.

* Taya Valkyrie def. Trish Adora

* Leyla Hirsch was interviewed and praised Diamante’s skills, but said Diamante still didn’t beat her. Diamante came in and said no one was talking about the win and instead were talking about her beatdown of Hirsch. A No Holds Barred Match was agreed to.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Angela Risk

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher