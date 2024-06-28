wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 6.27.24: Mark Briscoe Battles Kyle Fletcher, More
The latest episode of ROH TV aired on Thursday night, with Mark Briscoe taking on Kyle Fletcher and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
Athena, Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair announced that they’ve recruited two security guard minions to keep Athena safe after their altercations with Red Velvet & Queen Aminata.
* Lee Johnson def. Alex Reynolds
* Marina Shafir def. Erica Leigh
* Arkady Aura interviewed The Undisputed Kingdom. Mike Bennett begged to get challengers that are as strong, competitive and handsome of them and said the ROH tag teams better bring a proper challenge.
* Lance Archer & The Righteous def. Victor Benjamin & The Mane Event. Archer his Benjamin with the Blackout post-match.
* Taya Valkyrie def. Trish Adora
* Leyla Hirsch was interviewed and praised Diamante’s skills, but said Diamante still didn’t beat her. Diamante came in and said no one was talking about the win and instead were talking about her beatdown of Hirsch. A No Holds Barred Match was agreed to.
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz def. Angela Risk
* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher
🚨 EMERGENCY M.E.M 🚨#ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG speaks on the confrontation that took place last week!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/e5MEYPMbB9
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2024
The #ROH World Tag Team Champions @MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett of the Undisputed Kingdom are BEGGING for competition!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/lo64jVIh92
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2024
.@LegitLeyla comments on the post-match attack from the hands of @DiamanteLAX last week on #ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN. pic.twitter.com/iFhS64qPSL
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 27, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Is Hoping To Build Equity With TNA Run, Show People He’s Different
- Triple H Says WWE Is Not A Sport, But A ‘Movie About A Sport’
- Jeff Jarrett On Why Fans Are Critical Of The King Of The Mountain Concept
- Bruce Prichard Looks Back On Paul Bearer’s Concrete Crypt, Felt Bad For All Involved